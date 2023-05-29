Beloved snowball stand in Central back open for summer in new location

BATON ROUGE - The Original Ms. V's snowball stand is back open for business, just in time to beat the summer heat.

"This is our season. When the weather is like this, people want cool treats," owner Elisha Wood said.

The iconic snowball stand was forced to close its doors due to new developments in its original location. Those developments forced Ms. V's to relocate after three decades of operating along Sullivan Road in Central. Now, the stand is up and running in a new spot under a temporary permit granted by the city's planning and zoning commission.

"At one point yesterday, I looked out from the machine, and it was just like a sea of cars. So it's extremely exciting. It put all my worries to rest. It's been awesome, the new site is awesome," Wood said.

The stand opened Saturday after a month of being closed. On Sunday, cars packed the parking lot and crowds gathered to get their first snowball fix of the summer.

"The snowballs are the best, best in Central. I was pretty sad when they closed over there, so I'm pretty excited they opened back up," Scott Browning said.

"For my first time, it was wonderful. Driving around, looking for a snowball stand and finding one that looks very nice and clean and the snowballs come out looking wonderful, I can't wait to come back," Sandra Bauder said.

Ms. V's new spot on Hooper Road has a huge parking lot, a deck for shade and a fresh coat of paint to mark a new chapter in its legacy that Wood says she is happy to carry on.

"I started working here when I was 13 years old. I worked at this snowball stand for seven years, and had a great bond with Ms. Janice who started Ms. V's. It's always been important to me" Wood said.

The Central City Council will vote on a conditional use permit for Ms. V's to operate in its new location permanently on June 27.