Beloved New Orleans performer Chris Owens passes away Tuesday ahead of Easter parade

Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - Legendary Bourbon Street performer and club owner Chris Owens died Tuesday.

I am heart broken today. The legendary Chris Owens, the queen of Bourbon Street has passed away. I can’t begin to say what a loss this is to New Orleans and all of us who love her. pic.twitter.com/MRlkiviX7q — Eric Paulsen WWL-TV (@EPaulsenWWL) April 5, 2022

Owens opened her first club on Bourbon Street in 1957 and rose to fame as a singer, dancer, and entertainer.

Owens was planning her annual Easter parade, which she has led since the '80s. The parade will roll in Owens' honor on Easter Sunday.

Fans shared their sentiments and memories of past shows through social media.

A truly original New Orleanian has passed. So long to the one and only #chrisowens. An era has ended. #RIP #neworleans #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/n8r09bo7Ts — Chris Granger (@chris_granger) April 5, 2022