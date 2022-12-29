Beloved Live Oak football coach has died

WATSON - A longtime member of the Live Oak community has passed away.

Fred London, lovingly known as "Coach London" among Live Oak Junior High alums, died Wednesday. London worked at the school for years as a P.E. instructor and football coach and later became its principal.

London was honored in 2019 with a banquet celebrating his contributions to the community. That same year, he was awarded the first Live Oak Lifetime Achievement Award by the Livingston Parish Public Schools system.