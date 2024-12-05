Beckwith, White will return to LSU for senior year

Image: LSU Sports Information

BATON ROUGE - Two defensive stars for the Tigers, linebacker Kendell Beckwith and cornerback/return specialist Tre'Davious White, will return to LSU for their senior year.

Head football coach Les Miles said he knows this wasn't an easy decision for either player to make.

"These guys took their time, got all of the information necessary to make a real educated and quality decision," Miles said. "These are special guys."

The team will also see the returns of wide receiver Travin Dural, center Ethan Pocic, defensive end Lewis Neal, defensive tackle Christian LaCouture and defensive back Rickey Jefferson.

Miles said that big class of returning seniors gives the Tigers many leaders, and will give them a chance to see these players at their prime.

"This is a windfall for us," Miles said, "guys always play their best year of football when they are most mature."

Besides giving the players a chance to finish their college degrees, Miles said their performances in their senior year will also improve their NFL draft stock.

Other members of LSU's 2016 senior class, all of which have started at least one game in their career, include: offensive lineman Josh Boutte, tight end Colin Jeter, tight end DeSean Smith, quarterback Anthony Jennings, defensive end Tashawn Bower, linebacker Duke Riley, defensive back Dwayne Thomas, defensive back Corey Thompson, and kickers Trent Domingue and Colby Delahoussaye.