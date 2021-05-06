78°
Bear crossing I-10 killed in collision with vehicle Thursday morning

Thursday, May 06 2021
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

RAMAH - A vehicle collided with a bear trying to cross I-10 near the Iberville-West Baton Rouge Parish line Thursday morning.

Authorities from multiple parishes and State Police were responding to the collision.

The bear was killed in the impact, authorities told WBRZ.

Nuisance animals have become an issue recently, especially bears.  In April, Wildlife and Fisheries agents spent days tracking a bear roaming Port Allen.  The bear was eventually caught and euthanized because, game wardens said, it became too reliant on humans. 

Wildlife and Fisheries agents were dispatched to the I-10 collision with the bear Thursday.  The collision happened around mile marker 137.

There was no immediate information about the driver of the vehicle, though authorities did not insinuate there were injuries to anyone in the vehicle. 

Click HERE for a live traffic map to track congestion at any time. 

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

