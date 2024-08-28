79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bayou Lafourche bridge in Napoleonville back open

2 hours 45 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, August 28 2024 Aug 28, 2024 August 28, 2024 6:48 PM August 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

NAPOLEONVILLE - Bayou Lafourche bridge in Napoleonville is back open following a closure Tuesday night. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the road was shut down at 6 p.m. after a crash at La. 1 and La. 402 on Hospital Road. An hour later, the highway was back open.

Trending News

Deputies are working on vehicle recovery. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days