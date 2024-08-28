Bayou Lafourche bridge in Napoleonville back open

NAPOLEONVILLE - Bayou Lafourche bridge in Napoleonville is back open following a closure Tuesday night.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the road was shut down at 6 p.m. after a crash at La. 1 and La. 402 on Hospital Road. An hour later, the highway was back open.

Deputies are working on vehicle recovery.