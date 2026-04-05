Bats go cold in LSU softball's loss to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. - After scoring 25 runs in the first two games of their series at Missouri, LSU softball was shutout in the final game and lost to the home Tigers 1-0.

Both teams were held to just four hits apiece in what ended up being a very quiet afternoon in Columbia. Paytn Monticelli and Jayden Heavener held Mizzou in check for most of the game, but LSU just couldn't get them any run support.

With the win, Missouri avoids getting swept at home. Meanwhile, LSU gets a bit of a break from SEC play. The Tigers host Central Arkansas on Tuesday next week, and then play Arizona at Tiger Park for the weekend series. Beth Torina's team won't get back into conference play until April 17.