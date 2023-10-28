Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Zydeco fall 5-2 to the Columbus River Dragons
BATON ROUGE - In their second game against the Columbus River Dragons in two days, the Baton Rouge Zydeco lost 5-2.
The Zydeco opened the scoring for the game, as Marquis Grant-Mentis scored on a one-on-one five minutes into the game, giving the team their first lead of the season. However, Columbus responded by scoring two goals in a bit over a minute and then scoring another goal with one minute left in the period to make it a 3-1 deficit.
However, the Zydeco cut into the lead seven minutes into the second period after Parker Moskal ended up shooting a rebound off the goalie's pad in the net, making it a one-score game at 2-3.
The game stayed at a one score difference until fourteen minutes into the third quarter, where the River Dragons widened their lead by 2. The River Dragons then scored on a 2-on-1 opportunity to widen the lead to 5-2 with three minutes remaining.
Hussey made 15 saves on 18 shots on goal in the first, and those barrage of shots continued as he finished with 45 saves on 50 shots, resulting in a .900 save percentage.
Baton Rouge played a better game offensively in comparison to their opener, as they registered 33 shots against Columbus goalie Tyler Roy, but he registered a stellar statline of a .939 save percentage.
Trending News
The Zydeco play again at home Friday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m. versus the Mississippi Sea Wolves.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Witness captures double shooting outside Donaldsonville football game on camera
-
After 2-year-old girl fatally shot herself, relative booked for negligent homicide
-
Utility claims company does 'bare minimum' to make repairs after pole falls...
-
Metro Council shows support for Southern assistant football coach as he prepares...
-
Tax preparer goes MIA, woman wants documents returned