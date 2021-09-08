Baton Rouge Zoo announces death of Burreaux the giraffe

BATON ROUGE - A beloved giraffe with an LSU namesake died at the BREC Zoo.

The zoo announced the death of Burreaux the giraffe on Wednesday. Zoo staff said the animal had recently developed a cough and that his condition took a dire turn Wednesday morning.

A necropsy was performed later that same morning, and the zoo said the results of that procedure should be available in the next 30 days.

Burreaux was born Dec. 26, 2019, just weeks before Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers beat Clemson in the National Championship game. He got his name after a public vote was held to decide what to call the newborn giraffe.