82°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Zoo announces death of Burreaux the giraffe
BATON ROUGE - A beloved giraffe with an LSU namesake died at the BREC Zoo.
The zoo announced the death of Burreaux the giraffe on Wednesday. Zoo staff said the animal had recently developed a cough and that his condition took a dire turn Wednesday morning.
A necropsy was performed later that same morning, and the zoo said the results of that procedure should be available in the next 30 days.
Burreaux was born Dec. 26, 2019, just weeks before Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers beat Clemson in the National Championship game. He got his name after a public vote was held to decide what to call the newborn giraffe.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies arrest mother of toddler found dead in pool at Baton Rouge...
-
Pelican Point area still without power, neighbors anxious for information
-
Class action lawsuit filed against nursing home owner after deadly mass shelter...
-
Going to LSU's home opener? Here's how you can get pre-verified to...
-
Sunday Journal: Remembering September 11