Baton Rouge woman with disability faces barriers to CATS on Demand access in new neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A woman who recently moved to Louisiana reached out to 2 On Your Side for help after the Capital Area Transit System told her they wouldn't come to her neighborhood to pick her up.

If a disability prevents a person from using a CATS bus, they may be eligible for an alternative type of transit service. It's called CATS on Demand and requires an application as well as an in-person visit, to qualify. Qualifying riders can get a ride for $1.75.

Lisa Gross recently moved to Louisiana from the Chicago area to be closer to family. She was told she lives at an address that CATS doesn't service. Gross lives in a new development called Cedar Grove on Jefferson Highway. She's limited in where she can go outside of her home since she no longer drives.

"I gave it up because of personal reasons," she said.

Gross is disabled and deaf in one ear. Other than that, she gets around fine on her feet.

"I mean, I struggle, but I'm doing a pretty damn good job," she said.

She needs a ride so she can go out. Gross applied for CATS On Demand in November and was told that they couldn't pick her up in her neighborhood.

"CATS told me they couldn't pick me up in this community, and for me to walk to a nearby store or a rest stop. I'm not going to walk on Jefferson Highway, it's a little too busy," Gross said.

While there is a sidewalk along the developed area out front of Gross' neighborhood, the walkway ends abruptly, and forest grows beyond that.

CATS also tells WBRZ that it doesn't service Gross' address. However, the CATS on Demand map shows that half of Gross' neighborhood and the front of her subdivision are within the map boundary.

"I could walk outside the gate," offered Gross.

While Gross does have family members who are able to drive, she'd like to have some independence.

About two weeks ago, CATS said it was working on an updated map. So far, nothing has changed.