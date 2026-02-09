65°
Baton Rouge woman who allegedly stole debit card, medicine from Assumption Parish home arrested

1 hour 16 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, February 09 2026 Feb 9, 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PAINCOURTVILLE – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a debit card and medication from a home in Assumption Parish. 

According to deputies, 22-year-old Hannah Jade Ordogne was visiting a woman's Paincourtville home on Jan. 21 when she stole the card and medicine. The woman was later notified that her debit card had been used at a retail outlet in Baton Rouge.

Ordogne was eventually identified as the suspect in the theft investigation. She was eventually arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies on Feb. 3 before being released to the custody of the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

On Sunday, she was booked on bank fraud and theft charges. Her bond has not yet been set. 

