Baton Rouge woman claims dealer sold her illegal car, left her stranded without title

BATON ROUGE - A woman says a car salesman is selling illegal cars, and she hasn't been able to drive the vehicle she bought months ago.

After WBRZ's report on Calvin Scott selling a stolen car, and not refunding her money after the car was taken from her, another woman said she has had a car sitting in her driveway for months after she bought it from Scott because he hasn't given her the title.

"People have all sorts of reasons why they need a car and you're just out here taking their money and selling illegal cars," she said. "He keeps saying he's on our side, he's wanting to help us, he's not trying to move funny but I mean he's not helping, he's not trying to help. He's steady posting cars, steady selling illegal cars."

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she bought a 2012 Chrysler 200 on Dec. 2. When she went to register the car, she was rejected. She said they told her they don't know who the owner of the car is, therefore she can't obtain the title.

She reached out to Scott to resolve the problem and says he's never gotten back to her.

"You can literally come grab the car, resell it, and give me my money back. You're not taking a loss so at this point you're being dirty," she said. "You shouldn't be selling cars and not running them and not seeing the car history on it."

She spent $1,200 on the car and says if she can't get the title she's taking legal action against Scott to get her money back.

"Thankfully I paid him through Cash App so I have a legal paper trail but unfortunately not everybody has that," she said.

Baton Rouge Police couldn't confirm if this vehicle was also stolen.