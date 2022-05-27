Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge woman accused of lighting 3-year-old's bed on fire
BATON ROUGE – Police say a Baton Rouge woman faces arson charges after they say she lit a 3-year-old’s bed on fire.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment on La Margie Avenue in reference to a disturbance. At the scene, a victim told police that he and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Stephanie King were fighting and she broke his cellphone.
The victim said he left the apartment to cool off then his three-year-old son ran down the stairs saying that his bed was on fire. The victim said he ran upstairs and extinguished the fire. The only other people inside the apartment at the time of the fire were King and his two children.
The officer notes that a lighter fluid container was found on the floor of the child’s bedroom.
Trending News
Police say King admitted to breaking the cellphone but said she did not know how the fire started. She was taken into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with simple arson and criminal damage to property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge barber shop broken into for second time in two weeks
-
Silence from the Livingston Parish sheriff after detectives botched sex crimes case...
-
After backlash from lawmakers, former State Police leader turns over personal journal...
-
Hurricane Ida damage still evident on a golf course in Lower Livingston...
-
Restaurant worker on the run after gunfight in parking lot of Ascension...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball walks off Jackson State in SWAC Tournament
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"