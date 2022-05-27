Baton Rouge woman accused of lighting 3-year-old's bed on fire

BATON ROUGE – Police say a Baton Rouge woman faces arson charges after they say she lit a 3-year-old’s bed on fire.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment on La Margie Avenue in reference to a disturbance. At the scene, a victim told police that he and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Stephanie King were fighting and she broke his cellphone.

The victim said he left the apartment to cool off then his three-year-old son ran down the stairs saying that his bed was on fire. The victim said he ran upstairs and extinguished the fire. The only other people inside the apartment at the time of the fire were King and his two children.

The officer notes that a lighter fluid container was found on the floor of the child’s bedroom.

Police say King admitted to breaking the cellphone but said she did not know how the fire started. She was taken into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with simple arson and criminal damage to property.