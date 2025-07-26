Baton Rouge woman accused of attempted first-degree murder after shooting at restaurant

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly tried to shoot her mother during a dispute at a restaurant the day prior, deputies say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Alexeia Hammond, 26, was involved in a dispute with her mother on the phone. Hammond is accused of becoming verbally aggressive while speaking on the phone before a single bullet shattered the glass of the "Eat 'N' Geaux" restaurant on Airline Highway.

Witnesses told deputies that Hammond drove away in her vehicle, circled the parking lot, approached the business and spoke with her mother.

Detectives say that, after the incident, Hammond made several threats over the phone to harm herself.

Hammond was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and simple criminal damage to property.