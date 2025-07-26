Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge woman accused of attempted first-degree murder after shooting at restaurant
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly tried to shoot her mother during a dispute at a restaurant the day prior, deputies say.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Alexeia Hammond, 26, was involved in a dispute with her mother on the phone. Hammond is accused of becoming verbally aggressive while speaking on the phone before a single bullet shattered the glass of the "Eat 'N' Geaux" restaurant on Airline Highway.
Witnesses told deputies that Hammond drove away in her vehicle, circled the parking lot, approached the business and spoke with her mother.
Detectives say that, after the incident, Hammond made several threats over the phone to harm herself.
Trending News
Hammond was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and simple criminal damage to property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana vehicles can have darker window tints starting Aug. 1
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes reopened after wreck on I-10 Eastbound at...
-
Zachary councilman cites emails from city attorney as alleged threat over tax...
-
3 alleged child predators arrested by Livingston Parish deputies
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Broadmoor Bucs