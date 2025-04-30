Baton Rouge tutoring business owner to be featured on 'The Oprah Podcast'

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge tutoring company owner will be featured on Oprah Winfrey's podcast next week.

Stephanie Crawford, founder of Best in Class Tutoring, will be featured in the May 6 episode of "The Oprah Podcast." Crawford will be joined by bestselling author Mel Robbins on the episode, which a news release says will feature "a powerful conversation about anxiety, resilience and the emotional pressures today’s students are facing."

Crawford's company offers certified ACT, SAT and GRE prep, but Crawford says her focus goes beyond test scores. By addressing academic and emotional struggles, she says she is helping students build confidence and a love of learning.

Crawford's appearance on Winfrey's podcast comes during Mental Health Awareness Month.