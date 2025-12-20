66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central Police Department hosts annual Drive-thru Toy Giveaway

5 hours 22 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, December 20 2025 Dec 20, 2025 December 20, 2025 4:12 PM December 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - The Central Police Department hosted its annual Drive-thru Toy Giveaway on Saturday at the Central Police Department.

Cars lined up in the parking lot of the Central Police Department as Santa, accompanied by the Grinch, handed kids presents for the seventh year in a row.

"It's about seeing the kids with the smiles on their faces. We have Santa and the Grinch, and they just love it," said Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.

Trending News

The department said it handed out over a thousand gifts to children in the community. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days