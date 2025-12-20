Central Police Department hosts annual Drive-thru Toy Giveaway

CENTRAL - The Central Police Department hosted its annual Drive-thru Toy Giveaway on Saturday at the Central Police Department.

Cars lined up in the parking lot of the Central Police Department as Santa, accompanied by the Grinch, handed kids presents for the seventh year in a row.

"It's about seeing the kids with the smiles on their faces. We have Santa and the Grinch, and they just love it," said Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.

The department said it handed out over a thousand gifts to children in the community.