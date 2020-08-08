Baton Rouge teen chases, shoots victim over drug deal

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday after he chased another man down and shot him multiple times.

The victim told deputies he was sitting in his vehicle on Rue De Belle Maison Drive when 18-year-old Javon Aron approached the vehicle, brandishing a gun. Aron was allegedly upset with the victim over a debt for a drug deal.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says the victim fled the scene and Aron gave chase, opening fire and striking the victim twice in the foot. Aron then allegedly threatened to kill the victim before fleeing the scene.

Aron was later found near the scene and arrested. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.