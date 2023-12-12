38°
Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra hosting free holiday pop-up concerts

3 hours 57 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, December 12 2023 Dec 12, 2023 December 12, 2023 3:03 AM December 12, 2023 in News
BATON ROUGE - The holiday season is here and the Baton Rouge Symphony is helping the community get into the festive spirit with a series of free 45-minute concerts.

With a lineup of talented musicians and performers, visitors won't need a ticket to enjoy a warm and joyous atmosphere. 

A list of the holiday pop-ups is below:

Perkins Rowe Concert

  •  -
  • 10202 Perkins Rowe Baton Rouge, LA, 70810

Baton Rouge General 

  • 12:00 p.m. -
  • 8585 Picardy Avenue Baton Rouge, LA, 70809

East Baton Rouge Public Library - Main Library

  • - 
  • 7711 Goodwood Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70806

River Center Branch Library

  • - 
  • 250 North Street Baton Rouge, LA, 70802

    OLOL Children's Hospital

    • - 
    • 8300 Constantin Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70809

