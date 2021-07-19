Baton Rouge street names to be reviewed by committee

BATON ROUGE - Some Capital City streets may be in line for a new name.

A new committee that was created in May of this year has the hefty responsibility of combing through the long list of Baton Rouge streets and reviewing which street names may need to be updated.

The group, officially known as the Advisory Committee to Provide Recommendations and Guiding Principles Regarding the Renaming or Honorary Designation of Certain Public Streets, was designed to pinpoint and suggest changes to street names that appear to have ties to slavery, racism, and the Confederacy.

The committee will meet in City Hall at noon on Monday to begin the review process.

Over the course of a year, the committee will report to the East Baton Rouge Metro Council with suggestions every three months.

Click here for more information on Baton Rouge street names.