Baton Rouge senior citizen home receives 2 generators that will power neighborhood in emergency

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Housing Authority on Wednesday installed two state-of-the-art backup generators at Cypress Pinchback in Gardere.

While Entergy installed the two generators as apart of their Power Through Program and they were funded by Partners Southeast.

Seniors like Joe Harris say they are grateful for the generator.

"If something happened here with the generator, it would be quite the situation; we have people here who have breathing problems, and that's a lifesaver for us, bruh," Harris said.

The generators will also power nearby residences as well.

"Not only will our seniors have whole-house solutions that provide uninterrupted power for our seniors, but it will also provide as a mini-grid system, it will feed power back into the grid for the surrounding neighborhoods, so it's a win-win situation," J. Wesley Daniels, CEO of Partners of Southeast, which owns Cypress Pinchback, said.

Seth Schilling, Entergy Louisiana Region Custom Service Manager says this will be beneficial to those seniors who rely on refrigerated medications.

"It's very important especially for the elderly population to have insurance that their oxygen and their medicine stay cool during that unfortunate time when power loss is expected," Schilling said.

Annie Miller, another senior living in the facility, says she feels blessed and is happy that they can benefit them all.

"There are people in our surrounding areas, or like next to us in the apartment building, who may have seniors in there who also may need electricity for their breathing equipment or their other medical needs. Miller said.

The facility will only make payments towards the maintenance of the generators, officials said.