Baton Rouge school placed on lockdown after nearby shooting reported along Scenic Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - A reported shooting has prompted a nearby Baton Rouge school to go into lockdown Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around noon near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Scenic Highway. Sources say one person was taken from the scene in serious condition.

School staff says Madison Preparatory Academy, which lies a short distance away, was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

This is a developing story.

