Baton Rouge Rougarou owner purchases Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators

Photo: Gumbeaux Gators

BATON ROUGE - The owner of the Baton Rouge Rougarou, Ronnie Rantz, has bought the minor league baseball team in Lake Charles, the Gumbeaux Gators.

Rantz is a former LSU baseball player, the Chairman of the Louisiana State Athletic Commission and the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

Both the Rougarou and the Gumbeaux Gators are in the Texas Collegiate League, a wooden bat summer baseball league for still-eligible college players.