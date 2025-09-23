87°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Rougarou owner purchases Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators
BATON ROUGE - The owner of the Baton Rouge Rougarou, Ronnie Rantz, has bought the minor league baseball team in Lake Charles, the Gumbeaux Gators.
Rantz is a former LSU baseball player, the Chairman of the Louisiana State Athletic Commission and the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Trending News
Both the Rougarou and the Gumbeaux Gators are in the Texas Collegiate League, a wooden bat summer baseball league for still-eligible college players.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Inaugural Port Allen Rodeo
-
SU Human Jukebox gets ready to face off against JSU Sonic Boom...
-
2une In Previews: Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home hosting grief...
-
Business leaders partner with organization for second-chance hiring forum for former inmates
-
70 for 70: Kitty Kimball made history as first woman on La....
Sports Video
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity