Baton Rouge residents stocking up before Francine

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge residents spent Monday making trips to the grocery store and gas station ahead of Francine's landfall Wednesday.

Customers told WBRZ there were long lines to get water and gas throughout the day, saying they've never seen gas stations so packed.

"The line was wrapped around. I really had to wait probably 20 minutes in order to gas up," Sharon Nash said.

"It's hysterical," Darryl Ricard said.

Nash also shared that inside the grocery store she went to, they had lines almost out the door of customers waiting to get water.

"I was like what are you all in line for? And they said 'water' and I was like woah," she said.

Nash says she lost everything in the 2016 flood. Since then, she always makes sure she has everything she needs — even when it's not hurricane season.

"When you find out something's happening, it's usually too late to get prepared," she said.

Ricard says that even though the news of a storm coming was unexpected, people should remain calm.

"If you were already prepared, you wouldn't have to scramble," Ricard said.

