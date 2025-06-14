Baton Rouge protesters participate in nationwide 'No Kings' movement

BATON ROUGE — On Flag Day and the U.S. Army's 250th birthday, protesters gathered in downtown Baton Rouge as part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement to challenge President Donald Trump and the military parade scheduled for later the same day.

The protest began in Baton Rouge at 8 a.m. on Saturday. People flocked to North Street and North Fourth Street to showcase their objections to the military parade in Washington D.C., as well as Trump's presidency in general.

The parade, celebrating 250 years of the U.S. Army, will include thousands of soldiers and multiple military vessels. It is scheduled to conclude with a concert and fireworks.