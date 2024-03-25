75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge police to hold press conference providing new information on recent shootings

32 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, March 25 2024 Mar 25, 2024 March 25, 2024 1:52 PM March 25, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After a violent weekend in the capital city, the Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a press conference aiming to provide the latest information on multiple investigations. 

The conference comes after two people died and three were injured over the weekend in four separate shootings. Additionally, a man died from his injuries in a fight at Fred's in Tigerland. 

Trending News

Watch the press conference on WBRZ's YouTube page here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days