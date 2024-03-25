75°
Baton Rouge police to hold press conference providing new information on recent shootings
BATON ROUGE - After a violent weekend in the capital city, the Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a press conference aiming to provide the latest information on multiple investigations.
The conference comes after two people died and three were injured over the weekend in four separate shootings. Additionally, a man died from his injuries in a fight at Fred's in Tigerland.
