Baton Rouge police to hold press conference providing new information on recent shootings

BATON ROUGE - After a violent weekend in the capital city, the Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a press conference aiming to provide the latest information on multiple investigations.

The conference comes after two people died and three were injured over the weekend in four separate shootings. Additionally, a man died from his injuries in a fight at Fred's in Tigerland.

Watch the press conference on WBRZ's YouTube page here.