Baton Rouge Police searching for man believed to have brought gun to high school

1 hour 28 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, September 04 2024 Sep 4, 2024 September 04, 2024 2:54 PM September 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man seen bringing an assault rifle to a high school.

Detectives are attempting to identify the man who is believed to have brought the gun to the school on Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

