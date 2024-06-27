Baton Rouge Police searching for man accused of groping a 12-year-old

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man who eluded capture after he allegedly groped a pre-teen, an arrest warrant says.

Kelvin Carter, 31, is wanted by officers for indecent behavior with a juvenile, as well as criminal damage to property and resisting an officer, the warrant signed Tuesday says.

Carter was staying at the Lee Drive home of a woman he knew when the sexual assault occurred. According to an affidavit, Carter groped the girl around 2 a.m. on Tuesday for about five minutes before the girl went back to her room. She told officers she feared for her safety and waited until later to tell her mother about Carter's actions.

When police were called around 8 a.m., Carter ran from them after breaking a side window in the apartment, the affidavit adds. They lost sight of him and deployed drones and a police dog for the search. Carter is still on the loose, officers said.

According to the woman he was staying with, Carter had recently released from prison. Court records show Carter pleaded guilty to domestic abuse with child endangerment in April.