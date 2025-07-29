96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police looking for woman missing since February.

2 hours 3 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, July 29 2025 Jul 29, 2025 July 29, 2025 11:44 AM July 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are looking for a woman who has been missing since February.

Beverly Morgan was reported missing on Feb. 25 and was last seen in Zion City. Morgan is approximately 5’8" tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes, BRPD added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days