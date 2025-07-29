96°
Baton Rouge Police detectives trying to find man accused of June stabbing along Government Street

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police detectives are trying to identify a man accused of a June stabbing along Government Street.

The stabbing happened June 18 near St. Rose Avenue.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

