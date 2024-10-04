Baton Rouge Police Department holds basic training graduation ceremony

BATON ROUGE - Earlier Friday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department held its 92nd Basic Training Academy graduation ceremony.

BRPD Police Chief T.J. Morse says the graduates of this academy are extremely upstanding and respectful individuals who are a great addition to the department.

"Everybody knows we're short, so its good that were able to beef up those numbers a little bit," Morse said. "I'm very encouraged with this class [and] their professionalism. We started with 13 and we graduate today with six."