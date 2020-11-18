Baton Rouge officials warned in early Nov.: 'Modified' Mardi Gras locally

BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office reaffirmed its previous statement on Mardi Gras 2021 amid the COVID pandemic Tuesday (Nov. 17): City officials have been speaking with Baton Rouge krewes about the upcoming 2021 Carnival season.

In a statement released earlier in the month (Friday, 11/6), the mayor's office said: "At this point we have informed most of the parade organizers we are considering modified events in light of the pandemic to ensure we protect our economy and health. In the coming weeks, we will continue those discussions with parade organizers and our medical community to determine the best path forward for each event."

The statement from the city of Baton Rouge comes after the city of New Orleans advised Mardi Gras 2021 would be held without parades.

In October, Spanish Town organizers told WBRZ, it was planning its annual parade and ball. Click HERE to read and watch more.

Mardi Gras is Tuesday, February 16; Parades in Baton Rouge will traditionally roll during the weekends leading up to Mardi Gras.