Baton Rouge neighborhood surprises mail carrier with special appreciation day

BATON ROUGE - One neighborhood in Baton Rouge declared April 13 as 'Courtney Appreciation Day' for their favorite mail carrier, delivering quite the surprise.

In Ogden Park, everyone knows their mail carrier, Courtney. That is because residents say she goes above and beyond her call of duty.

An essential worker during the coronavirus outbreak, Courtney puts smiles on people's faces that are stuck at home during the crisis. She is known for protecting her community, assuring mail is in the right hands and checking in on neighbors who may need a friend.

"I had a major eye surgery four years ago and she (Courtney) would ring the doorbell just to make sure that I knew that somebody was looking out for me," resident Marsanne Golsby said.

After talking to some of her neighbors, Marsanne quickly realized that Courtney was a hero to more than just her.

"It made me realize what a big part of the neighborhood she is, and you know, we really don't do a good job at telling people how much we appreciate them and how much they do for us," neighbor Travis Johnson said.

They decided to show their support with 'Courtney Appreciation Day.'

Dozens of houses displayed their appreciation with signs, chalk art in the driveway, and gifts waiting for their mail lady.

"I want to say you guys are the best part of being essential. Thank you, thank you. I sincerely appreciate it," mail carrier Courtney says to the residents of Ogden Park.