Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport launches food drive to support workers during government shutdown

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport launched a food drive on Wednesday to support its TSA and Air Traffic Control teams, who continue to work despite not being paid due to the ongoing government shutdown.

This comes as the Louisiana Department of Health announced its distribution schedule for state-funded emergency assistance to recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on Friday, as the government shutdown continues into its second month.

The airport is collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items to help its workers, who have been working without pay.

Donations can be dropped off at the front airport terminal or on the second floor of the terminal.

The food drive is expected to continue as long as support is needed.

