Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge mayor's race taking shape as Broome, James formally start campaigns
BATON ROUGE — The race for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish began to take shape for real Wednesday when incumbent Sharon Weston Broome and former Biden Administration official Ted James filed paperwork to enter the contest.
Qualifying for local, state and federal offices opened Wednesday across Louisiana, and closes Friday. Aside from the presidential election, the Baton Rouge mayor's race plus two U.S. House races top the ballot locally.
Broome, seeking her third term, and James, who recently left a position with the U.S. Small Business Administration, are former state lawmakers. Both filed their entry papers at the Clerk of Court's office.
The Secretary of State's office handles registration for federal and state offices. There, state Sen. Cleo Fields filed paperwork to run in a newly drawn 6th Congressional District. The U.S. Supreme Court directed the state to use the map despite its being considered an unconstitutional gerrymander. Louisiana is under ordered to draw a new map for 2026.
Trending News
Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., saw her 5th District expand into the Baton Rouge area when lawmakers drew a new map in January. She is expected to file for re-election Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested with drugs, gun after running from traffic stop in Port...
-
LSU Vet Med installs new sculpture symbolizing commitment to well-being of animals,...
-
2une In Previews: Final Late Night Hype event set for next week
-
Homeland Security inspector general investigates Secret Service handling of security at Trump...
-
Victoria Cox pleads not guilty to kidnapping, murder charges in Mississippi
Sports Video
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
SEC Media Days Day 2: Oklahoma enters the conference; 'Horns Down' wont...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
Recently retired Nick Saban goes 1-on-1 with WBRZ