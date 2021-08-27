82°
Baton Rouge man sentenced following conviction of child sex crimes

Friday, August 27 2021
By: WBRZ Staff
James R. Fontenot II

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man who was convicted of child sex crimes earlier this week has been sentenced.

Judge Beau Higginbotham sentenced James R. Fontenot II to 25 years of hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Fontenot was convicted on child pornography charges.

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement on Fontenot's conviction: "Child pornography is a heinous crime that inflicts lifelong damage to its victims.

My office and I are committed to investigating, arresting, and prosecuting those who exploit children.

I commend my Assistant Attorneys General Stephen Martin and Jeff Traylor for their exceptional prosecutorial work to convict James Fontenot.

This conviction should serve as a reminder of the justice waiting for the despicable criminals producing, distributing, and possessing sexual abuse images and videos of children.

