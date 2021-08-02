Baton Rouge man left with bills after inmate escapes, breaks into home

BATON ROUGE - A bright red jumpsuit that an escaped inmate left behind is a constant reminder that supervision was lacking the day an inmate broke into Eddie Hawkins' Baton Rouge home.

Quinton Hall was being moved from Terrebonne Parish to Catahoula Parish last October when the vehicle he was in stopped near Scenic Highway and I-110. Hall got out of the van and broke into two houses on Scenic Highway and tried to torch one of them.

Eddie Hawkins was not home at the time, but came back to a broken door and Hall's prison jumpsuit.

"I had over $2,000 worth of damage," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said a 50-pound jack that he uses as a door stop was no match for Hall's desire to get inside. In June, Hall accepted responsibility for what he did by pleading guilty to the burglary. He was unable to pay restitution for the damages that he caused, and a judge in Baton Rouge sentenced him to two years in prison.

"I want to be compensated for the money to fix my damages," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said he's spent nearly 20 years of his life serving the state working at the capitol as an Assistant Sergeant at Arms. Monday, he feels failed by the state and the agency responsible for watching the inmate that got away.

"I want to know how long were these guys even on the job," Hawkins said. "After this happened, what kind of disciplinary action? I haven't heard anything back at all."

We reached out to the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office for a comment on this story. We did not hear back.

Hall has violent crimes on his record, including armed robbery out of Mississippi and aggravated flight from an officer.