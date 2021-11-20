Baton Rouge man killed in crash in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS - State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash along LA 16 north of LA 1033. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 68-year-old Charles Smith of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed that Smith was driving a 2008 Lincoln MKZ south on LA 16 at the same time a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on LA 16. For unknown reasons, the Lincoln traveled off the roadway to the right and re-entered the roadway before crossing the centerline and striking the front of the Jeep.

Smith, who was restrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was also restrained, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is unknown, routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis as a part of the ongoing investigation.