Baton Rouge man arrested on eight counts of child pornography in St. James Parish
CONVENT — A Baton Rouge man accused of child pornography charges was arrested in St. James Parish.
Jacob Maxwell Etue, 27, was arrested Thursday for eight counts of pornography involving a juvenile. According to deputies, this is his second arrest.
Etue was arrested after an investigation into allegations reported to deputies in early December 2024.
His bond was set at $400,000.
