Baton Rouge man arrested on eight counts of child pornography in St. James Parish

CONVENT — A Baton Rouge man accused of child pornography charges was arrested in St. James Parish.

Jacob Maxwell Etue, 27, was arrested Thursday for eight counts of pornography involving a juvenile. According to deputies, this is his second arrest.

Etue was arrested after an investigation into allegations reported to deputies in early December 2024.

His bond was set at $400,000.