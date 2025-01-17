63°
Baton Rouge man arrested on eight counts of child pornography in St. James Parish

Friday, January 17 2025
By: Domenic Purdy

CONVENT — A Baton Rouge man accused of child pornography charges was arrested in St. James Parish.

Jacob Maxwell Etue, 27, was arrested Thursday for eight counts of pornography involving a juvenile. According to deputies, this is his second arrest.

Etue was arrested after an investigation into allegations reported to deputies in early December 2024.

His bond was set at $400,000.

