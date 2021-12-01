Baton Rouge man arrested on 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles

63°
Wednesday, December 01 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a Baton Rouge man on charges of pornography involving juveniles.

According to an affidavit from an official with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Alberto Barragan Sr. allegedly used Facebook Messenger to upload a number of videos containing child pornography to a chat group.

Special Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation were first made aware of the allegations against Barragan in March.

As of Wednesday, Barragan is in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 50 charges of pornography involving juveniles.

