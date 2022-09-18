Baton Rouge man arrested for sex crimes against juveniles, allegedly made children watch porn

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly sexually abusing two girls and threatening to kill their mother if they told anyone.

According to an arrest warrant, the mother of a 10-year-old girl and 11-year-old girl found a video July 12 of Corey Montgomery sexually abusing her daughter.

Records say the video showed Montgomery inappropriately touch the 10-year-old and then force her to preform oral sex. During an interview July 28, the girl confirmed to officers what happened on the video.

Both the victims said Montgomery made them watch porn together multiple times.

According to arrest paperwork, the 11-year-old victim told interviewers Montgomery made her masturbate him.

One of the victims told officers Montgomery would threaten to kill their mother if they told her about what was happening.

Montgomery was booked on one count of pornography involving juveniles, first-degree rape and two counts of sexual battery.