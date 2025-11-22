Baton Rouge man arrested after Thursday shooting left one dead

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested in connection with a murder on Friday, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

According to arrest records, detectives discovered a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday in the La Playa Place Apartments complex before succumbing to the injuries.

Video surveillance of the area revealed several people walking around the front door of one of the apartments before the unknown individuals allegedly began firing their guns.

Detectives later searched the apartment where the shooting took place and found Darrel Thomas, 22, and Matalius Thomas, 21, along with several guns and marijuana, according to arrest records.

Upon questioning, both Darrel and Matalius denied knowing anything about the weapons detectives said.

According to the records, witnesses later identified Darrel in connection with the shooting and told detectives that he allegedly shot the victim before going inside the apartment.

The witnesses' descriptions of the events matched what detectives had observed on surveillance video.

The two were taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple charges, including second-degree murder.