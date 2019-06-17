Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Krispy Kreme 'temporarily closed' after rumors of potential shuttering
BATON ROUGE- A new sign posted outside Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Plank Road says the business is "temporarily closed" after rumors swirled over the weekend that the shop might close its doors for good.
The sign posted outside the business Monday morning said the store was closed for the time being, with a new shop supposedly coming in winter.
Speculation about the donut shop closing was all over social media this weekend, but store representatives would not outright confirm that. Dozens of people stood outside the shop Sunday in the blazing heat trying to get more of the glazed treats after rumors of the closure first surfaced on social media.
A company spokesperson released the following statement to WBRZ Monday.
"We have temporarily closed our Baton Rouge shop, as of June 2.
In order to best serve our community, we are working on building a brand new shop, at the same location. We are so thankful to our employees for their hard work and service. We are also appreciative of our neighbors and guests for their business.
We look forward to welcoming you in our new shop, coming this winter."
