Baton Rouge hospital wins national award for quality

Photo: Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge website

BATON ROUGE- Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge was recently named a Top General Hospital by The Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent hospital watchdog organization.

According to a release, it was the first time the medical center won the award. Ochsner Baton Rouge was among only three Louisiana hospitals named to the list, all affiliated with Ochsner Health System.

Ochsner Baptist, a campus in New Orleans was named a Top Teaching Hospital. St. Tammany Parish Hospital, a partner of Ochsner Health System, was also named a Top General Hospital.

“Every day our physicians, nurses, allied health professionals and staff work tirelessly to provide the very best in patient-centered care to everyone who needs our expertise,” said Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge CEO Eric McMillen. “This award validates those relentless efforts and our ongoing drive to offer the best, most advanced care in the area.”