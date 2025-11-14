Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge hospital wins national award for quality
BATON ROUGE- Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge was recently named a Top General Hospital by The Leapfrog Group.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent hospital watchdog organization.
According to a release, it was the first time the medical center won the award. Ochsner Baton Rouge was among only three Louisiana hospitals named to the list, all affiliated with Ochsner Health System.
Ochsner Baptist, a campus in New Orleans was named a Top Teaching Hospital. St. Tammany Parish Hospital, a partner of Ochsner Health System, was also named a Top General Hospital.
“Every day our physicians, nurses, allied health professionals and staff work tirelessly to provide the very best in patient-centered care to everyone who needs our expertise,” said Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge CEO Eric McMillen. “This award validates those relentless efforts and our ongoing drive to offer the best, most advanced care in the area.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Metro Rouge Fall Festival coming to Goodwood Library next...
-
Proposed economic development district along Plank Road deferred by council, residents react
-
Hearing to be held Friday for suspended Southern law professor after alleged...
-
Mayor-President Sid Edwards sits down with JP for Thrive EBR conversation ahead...
-
Ian Somerhalder Returns to Louisiana, Fans Flock to Meet Vampire Diaries Star
Sports Video
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense