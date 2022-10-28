58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Thursday

1 hour 13 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, October 28 2022 Oct 28, 2022 October 28, 2022 7:55 AM October 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived.

The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the people living there were displaced by the fire.

Trending News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though the department does not suspect anything criminal at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days