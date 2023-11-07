67°
Baton Rouge hockey team hosting Military Appreciation Night

Tuesday, November 07 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zydeco is hosting a Military Appreciation Night to give back to veterans and their families. 

Thursday, Nov. 9, Zydeco players will sport special jerseys to honor all veterans and active military personnel. 

