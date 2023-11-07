67°
Baton Rouge hockey team hosting Military Appreciation Night
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zydeco is hosting a Military Appreciation Night to give back to veterans and their families.
Thursday, Nov. 9, Zydeco players will sport special jerseys to honor all veterans and active military personnel.
Tickets can be purchased at the Zydeco website here.
