88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge General and Mary's Hands Network grow their volunteer doula program

5 hours 20 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, September 27 2025 Sep 27, 2025 September 27, 2025 11:48 AM September 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General and Mary's Hands Network grew their volunteer doula program with the addition of 25 new volunteers on Saturday.

The new volunteers began their training Saturday morning, going through various exercises and practices. 

Doulas provide emotional and physical support to expecting families by offering services like comfort measures during labor, breastfeeding assistance and help with postpartum recovery. 

BRG is the first hospital to work with Mary's Hands by providing a place to train new doulas. 

Trending News

According to BRG, doula support improves birth outcomes, increases breastfeeding rates and decreases C-sections.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days