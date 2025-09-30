76°
Baton Rouge Fire Department working house fire on Dalton Street

Tuesday, September 30 2025 8:28 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working a house fire Tuesday night on Dalton Street, officials said.

The fire was called in around 8:18 p.m. and is happening in the 3000 block of Dalton Street.

No other information was immediately available.

