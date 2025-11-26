62°
Baton Rouge Fire Department gives safety tips on cooking Thanksgiving dinner

Wednesday, November 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE- According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 80 percent of house fires during the holiday period are caused by unattended cooking.

"While you're in the kitchen, if you are cooking, the biggest thing is to be attentive. Make sure that if I've got stuff on the stove top, we don't leave the kitchen. If there is something in the oven, don't leave the house. Don't make a trip to the store," BRFD Public Information Officer Justin Hill said. 

Another big safety concern is frying turkeys. Fried turkey is very popular; however, it is also very dangerous to make.

When frying a turkey, one should take extra safety measures and follow these safety tips:
- Make sure the Turkey is completely thawed
-Place the frying pot at least 10 feet away from home
-Make sure the fryer is leveled on the ground
- Do not overfill the fryer with grease
- Be attentive

