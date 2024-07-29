Baton Rouge family seeking help after home burns down a month after moving in

BATON ROUGE — A family who moved into a home off South Harrells Ferry Road less than a month ago lost the majority of their belongings during a weekend fire.

Siara Duhe says she lost everything she owned including diapers, clothes and other necessities for a 2-month-old son, and also clothing and school supplies for two older children. The two children are about to begin school next week, with her son Samir, age 5, entering kindergarten and 10-year-old daughter, Sariyah, going to fourth grade.

Duhe's sister was at their home on Thackeray Drive Saturday afternoon when they smelled something burning. In a matter of minutes, the home was up in flames and the entire family made it outside unharmed.

If you wish to donate, there are several ways to do so.

The official GoFundMe page is listed here.

Items needed: Diapers, school supplies, women and children's clothing, shoes, baby clothing, bottles, etc.

Sariyah, age 10 (4th grade): Clothing size 16, shoe size 4

Samir, age 5 (kindergarten): Clothing size 7, shoe size 12

Siara, mom: Pants size 12, medium shirt, shoe size 8.5.

Contact Reverend Byron Morgan at 225-938-3998 with donations.